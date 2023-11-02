No. 22 Villanova hosts American for season opener

American Eagles at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21; over/under is 139…

American Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats begin the season at home against the American Eagles.

Villanova finished 17-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 5.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

American went 17-15 overall with a 9-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.