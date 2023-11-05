No. 22 Villanova begins season at home against American

American Eagles at Villanova Wildcats Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21; over/under is 139…

American Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats start the season at home against the American Eagles.

Villanova finished 17-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

American finished 9-12 in Patriot League action and 9-9 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

