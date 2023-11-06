No. 22 Creighton women get things started with 75-52 win over North Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 23 points and No. 22 Creighton got its season started with a…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 23 points and No. 22 Creighton got its season started with a coast-to-coast 75-52 victory over North Dakota State on Monday night.

The Bluejays scored the first eight points and held the Bison scoreless through the first six minutes. Creighton led 16-4 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime.

Jensen made 10 of 15 shots, although she was 0 for 4 from three-point distance. Fellow first-team All-Big East selection Morgan Maly added 10 points. Emma Ronsiek had 15 points, four assists and three steals for the Bluejays.

Elle Evans made three three-pointers and scored 10 points for North Dakota State.

The Bluejays return four starters from last season, led by Jensen, who averaged 16.1 points per game. Maly averaged 14.6 ppg last season.

