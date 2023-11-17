No. 22 Alabama takes home win streak into matchup with Mercer

Mercer Bears (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -29.5;…

Mercer Bears (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -29.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Crimson Tide take on Mercer.

Alabama finished 31-6 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Mercer went 14-19 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

