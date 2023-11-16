No. 22 Alabama faces Mercer, aims for 4th straight home win

Mercer Bears (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama will…

Mercer Bears (1-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Crimson Tide face Mercer.

Alabama finished 31-6 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 34.0 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Mercer finished 14-19 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.