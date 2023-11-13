No. 21 USC Trojans play the UC Irvine Anteaters in out-of-conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC and…

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC and UC Irvine meet in non-conference action.

USC went 22-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

UC Irvine went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

