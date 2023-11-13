No. 21 USC Trojans play the UC Irvine Anteaters in out-of-conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0)
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC and UC Irvine meet in non-conference action.
USC went 22-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.
UC Irvine went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.
