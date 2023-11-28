No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, aim for 7th straight win

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5;…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Mississippi State will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech went 15-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Mississippi State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

