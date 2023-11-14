No. 21 Baylor knocks off No. 4 Utah 84-77

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had 13 points with eight rebounds and 21st-ranked Baylor beat future conference foe and fourth-ranked Utah 84-77 on Tuesday night.

The Bears (2-0) never trailed, building an early 10-point lead and then responding with a 12-3 run over the final 4 minutes of the third quarter after Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens made a jumper to make it 51-all. That was the second and last time the game was tied. The other was 2-2 in the opening minute.

Alissa Pili, the Pac-12’s top player last season, had 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead Utah (2-1), even after playing less than 2 minutes in the first half after two early fouls. Kneepkens had 18 points and Isabel Palmer 11. Jenna Johnson had 10 rebounds.

The Utes, who returned all five starters after winning 27 games and Pac-12 regular-season title last season, will be joining Baylor in the Big 12 next year.

No. 7 LSU 109, KENT STATE 79

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored 42 points and LSU routed Kent State.

It was the most points ever scored by an LSU freshman and the most by a Tigers player since Cornelia Gayden scored 43 vs. TCU in 1996.

Junior transfer Aneesah Morrow added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for LSU (3-1), which scored 70 points in the second half and flipped the game with a third-quarter run keyed by Morrow’s four steals and the Tigers’ strong shooting.

LSU All-America forward Angel Reese had 11 points and five rebounds, playing less than 15 minutes as Tigers’ depth paced the way to a comfortable win. She didn’t play in the second half as a result of a coach’s decision.

Katie Shumate led Kent State (1-1) with 22 points. Jenna Batsch added 16 points.

No. 11 TEXAS 110, UT ARLINGTON 64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 21 points, Rori Harmon had 20 points, seven assists and four steals and No. 11 Texas beat UT Arlington.

Texas shot 56% from the field, outrebounded UT Arlington 57-27 and led by double figures for the final 18 minutes. The Longhorns also turned 21 turnovers by UT Arlington into 28 points.

Shay Holle added 17 points and Madison Booker scored 14 for Texas (3-0). Shaylee Gonzales and Khadija Faye each had 10 points. Gonzales entered ranked fifth among active Division I players with 2,025 career points. Harmon, who was picked by conference coaches as the Big 12 preseason player of the year, now ranks in the top-10 in program history in career assists with 429.

Jones scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Texas build a 27-12 lead. The Longhorns extended it to 61-29 at the break, with another 14 points from Harmon.

Gia Adams scored 11 of UT Arlington’s opening 23 points and she finished with 20 on 9-of-18 shooting. Avery Brittingham added 12 points for UT Arlington (0-3).

No. 24 WASHINGTON STATE 61, MONTANA 49

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 14 of her 22 points in the third quarter, Charlisse Leger-Walker added 19 points and Washington State beat Montana.

Washington State (4-0) won at Montana (0-2) for the first time since 1979, snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Murekatete was 6 of 8 from the field in the game-changing third quarter compared to Montana’s five made field goals. The Cougars outscored the Lady Griz 21-10 in the frame for a 51-35 lead.

Murekatete also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double and Eleonora Villa added 10 points for Washington State (4-0).

The Cougar defense forced 11 turnovers, blocked three shots and recorded six steals in the first half to help build a 30-25 lead. The Lady Griz finished with 19 turnovers.

Carmen Gfeller scored 10 points for Montana, which also lost to Gonzaga.

__

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.