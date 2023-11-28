No. 20 Colorado State hosts Colorado following Stevens’ 20-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at Colorado State Rams (6-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at Colorado State Rams (6-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado State takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 69-48 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Rams are 3-0 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in college basketball with 21.3 assists per game. Stevens leads the Rams averaging 7.8.

The Buffaloes play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Colorado has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Joel Scott is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.5 points for Colorado State.

Tristan da Silva averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. KJ Simpson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists for Colorado.

