No. 20 Baylor takes on UMKC, aims for 4th straight home win

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Baylor Bears (3-0)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Baylor will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bears take on UMKC.

Baylor finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

UMKC finished 11-21 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Kangaroos averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

