No. 20 Baylor plays Gardner-Webb following Love’s 20-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -23.5; over/under…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -23.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Baylor hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Langston Love scored 20 points in Baylor’s 96-70 win over the John Brown Golden Eagles.

Baylor finished 23-11 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 26.1 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Gardner-Webb went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.