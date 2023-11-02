Live Radio
No. 20 Baylor opens season at home against Auburn

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Baylor Bears host the Auburn Tigers in the season opener.

Baylor went 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

Auburn went 21-13 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

