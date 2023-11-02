No. 20 Baylor opens season at home against Auburn

Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Baylor Bears…

Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Baylor Bears host the Auburn Tigers in the season opener.

Baylor went 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

Auburn went 21-13 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 7.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

