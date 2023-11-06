No. 20 Baylor Bears tip off season at home against the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2; over/under is…

Auburn Tigers vs. Baylor Bears

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Baylor Bears start the season at home against the Auburn Tigers.

Baylor went 23-11 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 26.1 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Auburn finished 21-13 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

