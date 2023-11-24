No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20…

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Razorbacks are 4-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels are 4-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). North Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Razorbacks. Trevon Brazile is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.

Armando Bacot is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 15.8 points for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

