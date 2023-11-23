No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks and the Memphis Tigers meet

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks…

Memphis Tigers (4-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Memphis Tigers at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Razorbacks have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 2.8.

Memphis went 26-9 overall with a 15-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 8.6 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

