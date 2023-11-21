No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) Honolulu; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will…

Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)

Honolulu; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Purdue finished 29-6 overall with an 11-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.2% from behind the arc last season.

Tennessee finished 25-11 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Volunteers averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 22.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.