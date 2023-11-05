No. 2 Duke tips off season at home against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -24;…

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -24; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils host the Dartmouth Big Green in the season opener.

Duke went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Dartmouth finished 3-11 on the road and 10-18 overall last season. The Big Green averaged 5.5 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

