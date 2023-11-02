No. 2 Duke hosts Dartmouth to tip off season

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -23;…

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -23; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils begin the season at home against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Duke finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 14.6 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Dartmouth went 10-18 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Big Green averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

