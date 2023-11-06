No. 2 Duke hosts Dartmouth to tip off season

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5;…

Dartmouth Big Green at Duke Blue Devils

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils host the Dartmouth Big Green in the season opener.

Duke finished 27-9 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Dartmouth finished 6-8 in Ivy League action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Big Green averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.