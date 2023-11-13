No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (1-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Duke…

Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (1-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Duke finished 27-9 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 18.9 bench points last season.

Michigan State finished 21-13 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Spartans averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

