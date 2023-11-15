No. 19 Texas hosts Rice following Mason’s 20-point performance

Rice Owls (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -20; over/under is…

Rice Owls (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -20; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 19 Texas Longhorns after Mekhi Mason scored 20 points in Rice’s 89-76 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Texas went 29-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Rice went 19-16 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Owls averaged 5.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

