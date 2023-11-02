No. 19 North Carolina hosts Radford to tip off season

Radford Highlanders at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels…

Radford Highlanders at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -17.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels host the Radford Highlanders in the season opener.

North Carolina finished 20-13 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

Radford finished 7-10 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

