No. 19 North Carolina hosts Radford to begin season

Radford Highlanders at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -18.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels host the Radford Highlanders for the season opener.

North Carolina finished 20-13 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tar Heels allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Radford went 13-7 in Big South action and 7-10 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.8 last season.

