No. 19 North Carolina hosts Radford for season opener

Radford Highlanders at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels…

Radford Highlanders at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -17.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels start the season at home against the Radford Highlanders.

North Carolina finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Radford finished 7-10 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 64.8 points per game and shot 44.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.