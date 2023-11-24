No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls face the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5;…

Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls will play the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 24-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Aggies are 5-0 in non-conference play. Texas A&M averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

