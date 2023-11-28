No. 18 Villanova faces Saint Joseph’s (PA), seeks 5th straight home win

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Villanova will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova ranks third in the Big East in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 0-1 away from home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 6.3.

Villanova scores 78.4 points, 14.2 more per game than the 64.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Villanova.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.2 points for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 11.3 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

