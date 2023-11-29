No. 18 Villanova faces Saint Joseph’s (PA), looks for 5th straight win

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Villanova heads into a matchup with Saint Joseph’s (PA) as winners of four consecutive games.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Villanova averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-1 away from home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Villanova averages 78.4 points, 14.2 more per game than the 64.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Villanova.

Erik Reynolds II averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.