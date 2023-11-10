No. 18 Texas Longhorns to host Delaware State Hornets Friday

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Texas Longhorns (1-0) Austin, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -29.5; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -29.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the Delaware State Hornets.

Texas went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 29-9 overall. The Longhorns gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Delaware State finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Hornets averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

