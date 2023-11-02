No. 18 Texas hosts Incarnate Word to tip off season

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30; over/under is 145…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Texas Longhorns open the season at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Texas went 29-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Incarnate Word finished 12-19 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shot 47.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.