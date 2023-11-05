No. 18 Texas hosts Incarnate Word to open season

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30; over/under is 143.5…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the season opener.

Texas finished 29-9 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Longhorns averaged 16.2 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Incarnate Word went 12-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

