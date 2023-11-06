No. 18 Texas hosts Incarnate Word in season opener

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -31.5; over/under is 142.5…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -31.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the season opener.

Texas finished 29-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Incarnate Word finished 12-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Cardinals shot 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

