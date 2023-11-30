No. 18 Notre Dame rallies from 16-point deficit to beat 20th-ranked Tennessee

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds,…

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Notre Dame rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat No. 20 Tennessee 74-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Notre Dame trailed 45-29 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Irish went on a 15-3 run to get within 50-48 before Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell closed the frame by completing a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left for a five-point lead entering the fourth.

Anna DeWolfe scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth to give Notre Dame its first lead, 62-61, since it was 9-8 midway through the first frame. KK Bransford spun into the lane and sank a shot with 47.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the lead for good.

No. 25 PRINCETON 75, SETON HALL 71, 2 OT

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 21 points, Skye Belker added 18 and a key blocked shot, and Princeton held off Seton Hall.

Belker hit the go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left in the second overtime, and her blocked shot 23 seconds later helped seal the deal for the Tigers (5-2). Belker’s jumper came after Azana Baines made two free throws with 53 seconds left, giving the Pirates their only lead of either overtime period.

Micah Gray scored a career-high 24 points, with seven 3-pointers for Seton Hall (4-3). Baines added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In a frantic final five seconds to the fourth quarter, Gray missed a tying 3-pointer for Seton Hall, but the Pirates came up with a steal after a Princeton rebound. On a sideline inbounds play, Gray took the pass and banked a 3-pointer from just beyond the frontcourt hashmark to tie it at the buzzer.

No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, VANDERBILT 62

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 22 points as North Carolina State topped Vanderbil in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Rivers shot 8-of-14 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds as the Wolfpack (8-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Commodores (7-1) their first defeat. River Baldwin added 12 points and nine rebounds for N.C. State, Aziaha James chipped in 14 points, and Zoe Brooks had 10 points, four assists and four steals.

Jordyn Cambridge powered Vanderbilt with 15 points, while Sacha Washington added 14 points and seven boards.

No. 10 TEXAS 112, ORAL ROBERTS 74

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had career-bests 27 points and 16 rebounds in 24 minutes and No. 10 Texas defeated Oral Roberts to continue its undefeated start to the season.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 senior, converted all 11 shots from the field. Freshman Madison Booker scored a season-best 17 points in 21 minutes for Texas (8-0). Rori Harmon had a typical game, filling the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and 13 assists, the latter matching the junior point guard’s career best.

Shaylee Gonzales added 16 points for Texas, hitting 7 of 10 from the field.

Sophomore Taleyah Jones led Oral Robert (4-3) with career-high 23 points.

No. 22 LOUISVILLE 64, No. 19 MISSISSIPPI 58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson scored 16 points, Nina Rickards added 15 and Louisville held off Mississippi the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Cardinals led 57-52 after Sydney Taylor drained a 3-pointer with six minutes to play but they didn’t hit another field goal. Louisville only made 7-of-10 free throws but the Rebels made just 2 of 6 from the field and 2 of 9 from the foul line.

Ole Miss (6-2) finished the game 13 of 28 from the foul line (46%), 1 of 11 from 3-point range (9%) and shot 43% (22 of 51) overall. Louisville (7-1) finished 25 of 36 from the foul line.

Snudda Collins scored 22 points for Ole Miss and Marquesha Davis had 12.

MIAMI 74, No. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Lemyah Hylton scored 16 points off the bench, Jasmyne Roberts added 15 and Miami defeated No. 21 Mississippi State 74-68 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

A late 9-0 run, with four players scoring, including Hylton with a 3-pointer, was the difference as the Bulldogs went more than four minutes without a field goal.

The Hurricanes (6-0), who gave coach Katie Meier her 349th victory, made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish 11 of 22 for the game.

Mississippi State was without injured starters Jessika Carter and Erynn Barnum.

No. 23 MARQUETTE 88, MEMPHIS 59

MILWAUKEE (AP) —Liza Karlen scored 21 points and Marquette continued the best start in program history with a win over Memphis.

The Golden Eagles (7-0), who are ranked for the first time in a year, got 17 points apiece from Mackenzie Hare and Rose Nkuma and 14 from Jordan King. It was a career-high for Nkuma.

Marquette trailed 21-20 after one quarter but outscored the Tigers (2-5) 23-6 in the second quarter. A 23-13 difference in the fourth quarter turned the game into a rout as the Golden Eagles went 10 of 26 (62.5%) from 3-point range and shot 54% overall (33 of 61). Hare finished 5 of 6 behind the arc.

Kai Carter scored 18 points and Madison Griggs 16 for Memphis.

