No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and the Florida State Seminoles square off

Florida State Seminoles (3-1) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -4.5;…

Florida State Seminoles (3-1) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will play the Florida State Seminoles at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Colorado finished 18-17 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

Florida State went 9-23 overall with a 2-9 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Seminoles gave up 76.2 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.