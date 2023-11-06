No. 17 San Diego State opens season at home against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs host the CSU Fullerton Titans for the season opener.

San Diego State finished 32-7 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 25.8 bench points last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 7-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Titans shot 43.0% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

