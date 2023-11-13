No. 17 San Diego State hosts Long Beach State after Tsohonis’ 22-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long…

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after Marcus Tsohonis scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 77-73 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

San Diego State went 32-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aztecs averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Long Beach State went 17-16 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Beach averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

