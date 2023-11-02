No. 17 San Diego State hosts CSU Fullerton to begin season

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14.5; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs open the season at home against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

San Diego State went 32-7 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton went 20-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Titans averaged 10.4 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

