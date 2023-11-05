No. 17 San Diego State hosts CSU Fullerton in season opener

CSU Fullerton Titans at San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -15; over/under is 131
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs begin the season at home against the CSU Fullerton Titans.
San Diego State went 32-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aztecs averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.
CSU Fullerton went 14-7 in Big West action and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Titans allowed opponents to score 65.1 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.
