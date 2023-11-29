No. 17 North Carolina takes on No. 10 Tennessee after Davis’ 30-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina plays the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers after RJ Davis scored 30 points in North Carolina’s 87-72 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 11.7 boards.

The Volunteers are 1-0 on the road. Tennessee averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

North Carolina makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Tennessee averages 73.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 69.0 North Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 18.2 points. Bacot is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.8 points for North Carolina.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.5 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 11.7 points for Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.