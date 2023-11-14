No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks meet

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 147.5…

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats will play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

Kansas finished 28-8 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.