No. 16 Texas hosts Texas State after Mason’s 21-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at Texas Longhorns (5-1) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces the…

Texas State Bobcats (3-4) at Texas Longhorns (5-1)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces the No. 16 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Mason scored 21 points in Texas State’s 73-66 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Longhorns are 4-0 in home games. Texas is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 2-2 away from home. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Texas State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists. Ithiel Horton is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.7 points for Texas.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 20.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Love is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for Texas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.