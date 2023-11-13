No. 16 Kentucky takes on No. 1 Kansas in Chicago, Illinois

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats will…

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats will face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Kansas went 28-8 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Jayhawks averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 10.9 bench points last season.

