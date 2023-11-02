No. 16 Kentucky starts season at home against New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is…

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats host the New Mexico State Aggies for the season opener.

Kentucky finished 22-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

New Mexico State went 2-10 in CUSA play and 1-9 on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.