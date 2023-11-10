No. 16 Kentucky plays Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference showdown

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)
Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -26.5; over/under is 143
BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky and Texas A&M-Commerce square off in non-conference action.
Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.4 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall with a 7-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
