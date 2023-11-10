No. 16 Kentucky plays Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference showdown

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -26.5; over/under…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -26.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky and Texas A&M-Commerce square off in non-conference action.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.4 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall with a 7-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

