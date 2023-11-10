Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 16 Kentucky plays…

No. 16 Kentucky plays Texas A&M-Commerce in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -26.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky and Texas A&M-Commerce square off in non-conference action.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.4 steals, 3.7 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall with a 7-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up