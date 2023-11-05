No. 16 Kentucky opens season at home against New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is…

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats host the New Mexico State Aggies for the season opener.

Kentucky finished 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

New Mexico State finished 1-9 on the road and 9-15 overall a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

