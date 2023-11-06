No. 16 Kentucky hosts New Mexico State in season opener

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17.5; over/under is…

New Mexico State Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats begin the season at home against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

New Mexico State finished 9-15 overall with a 1-9 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.