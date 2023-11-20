No. 15 Texas forward Kadin Shedrick held out vs fifth-ranked UConn as a precaution

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas forward Kadin Shedrick was held out of Monday night’s matchup with No. 5 UConn after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas forward Kadin Shedrick was held out of Monday night’s matchup with No. 5 UConn after having surgery during the offseason on both shoulders.

The school said the decision was made as a precaution, after Shedrick played a huge game Sunday against Louisville.

“Kadin’s fine. He’s just not in a position right now where he can go back-to-back nights. The other night was a physical game. He was on that floor a lot,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said following his team’s 81-71 loss to the Huskies. “To bring him back in another physical game tonight, he’s just not ready for that right now.”

The 6-foot-11 Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday’s 81-80 victory over Louisville that advanced the 15th-ranked Longhorns to the Empire Classic title game against defending national champion Connecticut at Madison Square Garden.

Making his performance even more impressive, Shedrick did not practice Saturday and it was uncertain he would play.

“Each time he hits the floor, I’m praying that he’s OK,” Terry said after the game.

Ze’Rik Onyema started in Shedrick’s place against UConn, finishing with seven points and four rebounds in 28 minutes as the Longhorns were outrebounded 40-29. The 6-foot-8 Onyema had five points and one rebound in 11 minutes off the bench Sunday.

Texas is also missing 6-foot-9 standout forward Dylan Disu, expected back at some point following offseason surgery on his left foot. Disu led the Longhorns in scoring during the 2023 postseason and was selected Most Outstanding Player at the Big 12 Tournament, which Texas won.

“We’re playing the long game with both of our guys,” Terry said. “You don’t want to rush them back. We have to have those guys. We need those guys for the whole season. They change our team, you know what I mean? Because they’re two elite-level rim protectors, and they’re two guys that also can score the ball for us.”

Texas hosts Wyoming on Sunday afternoon and then Texas State on Nov. 30 before a visit to No. 4 Marquette on Dec. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.