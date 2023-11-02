No. 15 Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in season opener

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in the season opener.

Texas A&M finished 25-10 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Aggies averaged 12.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 7-12 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

