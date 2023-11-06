No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies start season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21; over/under…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -21; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies begin the season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shoot 40.7% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

