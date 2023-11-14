No. 15 Baylor puts home win streak on the line against UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Baylor Bears (3-0) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is…

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Baylor Bears (3-0)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts UMKC aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Baylor finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

UMKC finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Kangaroos gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

