No. 15 Baylor puts home win streak on the line against UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Baylor Bears (3-0)
Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -26.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts UMKC aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.
Baylor finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.
UMKC finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Kangaroos gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.