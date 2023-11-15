No. 14 N.C. State rolls to 90-35 win over Elon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points, Mimi Collins had a perfect night shooting and 18 points and…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points, Mimi Collins had a perfect night shooting and 18 points and No. 14 North Carolina State coasted to a 90-35 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

Showing no hangover from Sunday’s 92-81 win over No. 2 UConn that vaulted N.C. State into the Top 25, Collins had 14 points, including 10 in a 15-0 run, as the Wolfpack bolted to a 28-12 lead after one quarter.

N.C. State was 11 of 14 from the field in the first 10 minutes and then turned on the defense in the second quarter, holding the Phoenix to 1-of-15 shooting for a 44-14 lead at the half.

James matched Collins with 14 first-half points, when the Wolfpack shot 59% and had a 31-7 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 10 points.

Hayes finished with 15 points for N.C. State (3-0).

Elon (1-2) shot 24%, going 2 of 15 behind the line and were 3 of 5 from the foul line.

No. 16 NOTRE DAME 110, NORTHWESTERN 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 23 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and Notre Dame won its 29th-straight home opener, coasting to a win over Northwestern.

Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (2-1) and Anna DeWolfe and Kylee Watson scored 10 each.

Hailey Weaver and Melannie Daley had 11 points each for the Wildcats (2-1).

After Northwestern scored the first eight points of the game, the Fighting Irish reeled off the next 15, nine by Hidalgo on two 3-pointers and a three-point play. Citron hit a jumper and a buzzer-beating 3 to make the score 25-16 after one quarter.

Citron then had the last 11 points of a 13-0 run to end the half, including another buzzer beater, for a 56-26 lead at the break.

No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 62, HAMPTON 32

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 12 points, Maria Gakdeng had 10 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina beat Hampton.

North Carolina (3-0) allowed less than 40 points in a game for the first time since a 93-25 victory over South Carolina State on Nov. 16, 2022. The Tar Heels also didn’t allow a double-digit scorer against Hampton.

Kelly started an 11-0 run to begin the second quarter and Paulina Paris closed it with four straight points to give the Tar Heels a 26-6 lead. North Carolina led by double figures the rest of the way, including 32-13 at halftime as Hampton was just 6 of 18 from the field with 19 turnovers.

Aisha Dabo had a team-high seven points for Hampton (0-2).

No. 23 MISSISSIPPI 80, TEMPLE 63

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — KiKi Deans and Kharyssa Richardson scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi used a fast start to defeat Temple.

The Rebels made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter to take a 24-13 lead. Temple was 2 of 11 in the but Tiarra East was 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Ole Miss cooled off a bit in the second quarter but lead 42-26 at the break as the Owls shot 24%, going 2 of 11 behind the arc. Deans had 10 points and the Rebels shot 57%.

Marquesha Davis scored 13 points for Ole Miss (2-1) and Snudda Collins and Rita Igbokwe added 10 each. Deans was 5-of-7 shooting with three 3s and had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

East finished with 24 points for the Owls (2-2) but did not get to the line after the first quarter. Demi Washington added 14 points.

No. 25 OKLAHOMA 92, ALABAMA STATE 46

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds, Sahara Williams added 14 points and Oklahoma beat Alabama State for the first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Vann became the 39th Sooner to reach 1,000 career points.

Oklahoma scored 18 straight points in the first quarter to build a 25-8 lead and Alabama State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The Sooners led 45-22 at halftime.

Alabama State was held to just one field goal in the final nine minutes of the third quarter as Oklahoma extended its lead to 66-30.

Shmya Ward led Alabama State (0-4) with 17 points.

